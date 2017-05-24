Volkswagen Tiguan launched in India, prices start from Rs 27.68 lakh

German carmaker Volkswagen today launched its much awaited second generation Tiguan in India. Tiguan would be Volkswagen's second SUV in the Indian market.

Volkswagen's Tiguan will be sold in two different models, Comfortline and Highline. The Comfortline model of the Tiguan has been priced at Rs 27.68 lakh (Ex-showroom, Mumbai) while the Highline model will go for Rs 31.04 lakh.

Tiguan boasts of superior handling characteristics on any terrain. The SUV is packed with offerings like 4MOTION all wheel drive system, panoromic sunroof with LED surround lighting, hill descent control, driving mode selector, LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.

The Comfortline model doesn't include LED tail lamps, Panaromic sunroof with LED surround lighting, LED lighting on the door trim, illuminated front scruff plates, self-sealing tyres, reverse parking camera, Easy open boot with one touch close, 18-inch wheels and keyless entry with push button start. Other than these, all design, performance and safety features are similar on both variants.

The new SUV is built on Volkswagen's global MQB platform and is the first Volkswagen car in India which is based on this platform. It measures 4,486mm in length, 1,839mm in width and 1,672mm in height.

The Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold in India with a 2.0-litre TDI engine with 143bhp and 350Nm of torque. The car has an ARAI-tested mileage of 17.06kmpl.

The Tiguan is locally manufactured at Volkswagen's Aurangabad plant to keep costs low. The competition for the Tiguan will be the Mercedes Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.