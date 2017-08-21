Yamaha launches Fazer25 for Rs 1.29 lakh in India: Engine, features and more

Yamaha Motor India unveiled the Fazer25 motorcycle in India today. The much-awaited motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai and Rs 1.29 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai. The on-road price is expected to be Rs 1.3 lakh.

The Fazer25 is the second offering from Yamaha in India this year. It is a full-faired version of Yamaha's FZ25, the naked motorcycle launched here by the Japanese two-wheeler company a few months back.

The Fazer25 runs on a 249cc single-cylinder that can dish out maximum power up to 20 bhp and maximum torque of 20 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. There is no difference between the newly-launched Fazer25 and its senior sibling FZ25, apart from the complete fairing covering the front end of the bike.

The headlamp similar to FZ25 is flanked by faux air intakes and pilot lamps. The fairing itself has angular lines covering a sculpted fuel tank. Apart from that the Fazer25 also gets alloy wheels, instrument cluster and a 14-litre fuel tank.

Although the rest of the motorcycle remains the same to FZ25, the added weight on account of the fairing reduces Fazer25's top speed in comparison to the former vehicle. The company would look to attract customers with the novel design language of the bike.

Moreover, it will have to compete against much-liked 250cc motorcycles like Honda CBR 20, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM 200 Duke, as well as Yamaha FZ25.

