Yamaha recalls 1,155 units of YZF-R3 model in India

Japanese two wheeler major Yamaha on Thursday announced recall of 1,155 units of its motorcycle model YZF-R3 in India after finding defect in fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly as part of a global exercise.

Recently, the parent company Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Japan has detected a defect in the fuel tank bracket and main switch sub assembly of YZF-R3 and has announced a recall, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

"In India, this will affect 1,155 vehicles," it added.

Yamaha has initiated a factory modification campaign under which the defective parts will be replaced with a modified one free of cost at Yamaha dealerships, the company added.

The replacement activity will begin immediately as the company would communicate with customers directly, it said.

The company however did not share the details of the manufacturing period of the affected motorcycles.

Last year Yamaha had recalled 902 units of the sports bike YZF-R3 in India to rectify faulty clutch system.

