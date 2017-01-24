Yamaha's powerhouse FZ25 debuts in India

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor added a new variant to its popular FZ Series - the much awaited 250cc sports bike FZ25 - at an extremely competitive price of Rs 1,19,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The FZ25 comes with a newly designed air-cooled 249cc 4-stroke, 2-valve engine, mated to a high-torque fuel-injected system delivering a class leading power of 20 Newton metre. It will compete with the likes of Honda CBR250R, and Bajaj Dominar in the fast growing 250-300cc sports bike segment.

Drawn from its legendary single-cylinder engine, proven across the globe in the MotoGP racing circuit, the FZ25's engine comes from Yamaha's New Generation Engine Development Ideal called 'Blue Core' for improved fuel efficiency and acceleration. It delivers a mileage of 43 km/litre, and has been fine-tuned and optimised for the Indian traffic environment, and is BS IV emission compliant.

Speaking on the launch, Masaki Asano, Managing Director, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd, said, "We have sold 1.3 million units of the FZ series since its launch in 2008. They have performed very well in India, and the new model is an option to the large FZ family to upgrade with more power, impressive new features, sporty look and aggressive styling."

Targeting young biking enthusiasts in the age group of 20 to 30, FZ25 comes with several new additions such as an LED headlight on the 250cc model, light-weight construction of 148 kg making it agile for tough Indian riding conditions.

The FZ25 will be available across all Yamaha dealerships from February in three colours - Ballistic Blue, Warrior White and Knight Black.