In June, the central government introduced the much-awaited civil aviation policy, the first such integrated policy for the sector since independence. The sector is likely to benefit immensely from the policy.
Fliers might soon be able to use voice and video services through Wi-Fi onboard, with the Department of Telecommunications moving a proposal in this regard.
Sale under the offer starts today and will go on till 24 November, 2016. One can travel between 9 January 2017 and 28 October 2017 under the offer.
This incident prompted the airline carrier to order a probe into the matter and also send a notice to the caterer concerned.
A levy of up to Rs 8,500 per flight to be imposed to subsidise airfares for aam aadmi flights to small cities
