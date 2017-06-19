Air India announces Saavan Special 2017 Sale; tickets available from Rs 706

Air India has announced monsoon offer, called "Saavan Special 2017 Sale." Under this offer, Air India is offering fares starting at Rs. 706 applicable for travel period between July 1 to September 20.

According to the airline's website, the offer is valid till June 21. The website has not revealed the number of seats available on offer. But the Rs 706 offer is subject to seat availability and is available on a first come, first serve basis, Air India said.

The offer is valid on selected domestic routes and booking can be made through Air India booking offices, website airindia.in, Air India mobile application and authorised travel agents. On the Air India website, tickets from Jammu to Srinagar on the third week of August were available at Rs 718.

Several other airlines have also announced monsoon sale on selected routes. However, the promotional schemes announced by many airlines for the monsoon season have sparked a lot of interest for travel during the July-September season.

According to online travel agency, Cleartrip, the monsoon sale by many airlines have increased off season travelling as there was 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs. 1,499 on select one-way flights under a limited-period promotional scheme.

Recently, SpiceJet had come up with a promotional scheme offering Rs. 799 tickets while IndiGo was offering flights starting at Rs. 899.

