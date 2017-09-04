Air India offers 50% discount to students and for other categories

State carrier Air India has announced a flat 50 percent discount to select category of flyers with effect from September 1, 2017. The offer is applicable to students, armed forces and senior citizens.

Age limit for students to avail the offer is 12 to 26 years. Discount is available on basic fare (select fare levels) on Air India domestic sectors in economy class.

One should purchase the tickets at least 7 days prior to the date of travel under the offer. The airline has not mentioned the closing date for the offer.

One can also take 25 kg check in baggage in the flight.

The offer is subject to availability of seats and tickets can be booked at Air India's booking offices, call centre and website -airindia.in.

For students, the airline said those with age of 12 to 26 years studying in India, enrolled for a full time course of at least one academic year at educational establishment recognised/ aided by/ affiliated to any central or state educational board/university can purchase tickets under the offer.

In case of armed forces, active military personnel and their family members are eligible under the offer.

