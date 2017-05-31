Air India to go under the hammer? Niti Aayog calls for sale of national carrier

Days after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hinted at the privatisation of Air India, the country's top think-tank Niti Aayog has reportedly recommended strategic disinvestment of loss-making national carrier to avoid further fund allocation to debt-trapped airline.

Last week, the Finance Minister while speaking to DD News expressed his concern over Air India's financial condition and said: "Air India's market share today is around 14 percent while the debt is Rs 50,000 crore while the government has not put in money in private carriers." Jaitley further said if private airlines could handle 86 per cent passengers then they can also manage 100 per cent.

The Times of India today reported that Niti Aayog recently submitted a report which has a detailed roadmap for Air India disinvestment, including writing off loans to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. "Air India has debt of around Rs 60,000 crore, which includes around Rs 21,000 crore of aircraft-related loans and around Rs 8,000 crore working capital," the TOI quoted an official as saying.

Niti Aayog's recent proposal is to transfer the loans and the working capital to the new owner, while taking care of half the liability, the report said.

Speaking on the way Air India's operation is being conducted, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju recently said 'business as usual' was not going to help Air India. His remarks came against the backdrop of state-run airlines' Chairman and MD Ashwani Lohani's Facebook post where he said: "Air India went down due to the ill fated decision of the merger of two organizations that were not destined to be, coupled with many other wrong decisions of the earlier regime."

Lohani was referring to the merger of Air India with Indian Airlines cleared by the UPA government. In an another interview to Doordarshan, he again said: "We merged Air India with Indian Airlines-two separate companies with two separate cultures. One was a videshi (international) culture, second was a desi (domestic) culture. You tried to merge these two organizations without any objective in mind. Merger for mergers' sake is not on."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has started probing Air India and Indian Airlines in a decade-old deal which witnessed acquiring of 111 Boieng aircrafts worth Rs 70,000 crore.

The central investigating agency said that the acquisition allegedly caused a financial loss to the "already stressed" national carrier. The agency has registered three cases against unnamed officials of the Ministry and Air India.