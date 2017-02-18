Air India to operate bigger aircraft on Delhi-Bhopal route

Air India has decided to operate an A-320 aircraft, having 168 seats, on the Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi route from February 20, an official said today.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani took the decision to make an A-320 aircraft operational on the Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi route in evenings following his recent visit here, said Vishrut Acharya, airlines General Manager of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

During the CMDs visit, travel agents told him that the present aircraft A-319, which has 122 seats, operating on the route was inadequate, he added.

The official said the CMD has directed the officials concerned to operate an A-320 aircraft in the evenings to enable fliers to board international flight from Delhi.

According to Acharya, Lohani also agreed to connect Bengaluru with the Madhya Pradesh capital in the winter.

As per the official, the CMD has also said once the re-carpeting of the runway at Raja Bhoj Airport here is complete, the afternoon flight on Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi route would be restored.

