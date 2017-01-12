Air India to operate Dreamliner service to Kerala

Government-owned Air India would operate its first Dreamliner service to Kerala, which would fly on New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route, starting next month.

Air India has been operating Boeing 787-800 dreamliner services to the Gulf since 2012 when it launched a flight to Dubai from New Delhi.

"We are going to operate New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route with a Dreamliner from February 1," Air India Chairman and managing Director Ashwani Lohani said on Wednesday.

Lohani said that the airline currently has 22 Boeing 787-800 aircraft in its fleet, and one more such aircraft will be added in the fleet today.

"We will deploy this aircraft on the New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route," he said.

Air India flies majority of these aircraft on its European routes.