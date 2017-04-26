AirAsia India launches summer scheme at Rs 1,099

AirAsia India has launched a new summer scheme to attract travellers with new low ticket rates.

The Malaysia-based airline has cut fares for flights to Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune and Vishakhapatnam to Rs 1099 as part of its summer scheme. Airlines offer huge discounts to attract more flyers and add to their revenue throughout the year.



Fares are not available during embargo period.

The tickets under the scheme can be booked till April 30, 2017.

The offer is available for those travelling from September 5, 2017 to February 8, 2018.

The fares are all inclusive and are quoted for one-way journey only. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.



ALSO READ: Reliance Jio effect: Now, Vodafone offers 27GB free 4G data for 3 months; here's how you can get it

For instance, ticket for journey from Bengaluru to Goa, Bengaluru to Hyderabad, is available at Rs 1099. A Goa to Bengaluru journey would cost Rs 1099.

The airline has also cut fares for New Delhi-Srinagar and New Delhi-Bagdogra routes to Rs 1699 and Rs 2499, respectively.

On international route such as Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur, the passenger will have to pay Rs 2,399.

Fares from Chennai to Singapore via Kuala Lumpur will start from Rs 7,137. For those travelling to Yangon from Chennai during the period, airfares will begin from Rs 7,371. They will have to change from Kuala Lumpur.

Also Watch:



