AirAsia tickets from Rs 1,499 for limited time; see details here

AirAsia is offering a promotional scheme where one-way tickets for flights on select routes start from Rs 1,499. The scheme will be available on advanced bookings done till June 25 for travel till September 30 this year.

The scheme will cover cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Imphal among others.

"Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)," AirAsia India mentioned on its website.

However, the discounted seats under this promotional scheme are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsisa said.

Many airline carriers have slashed their prices recently with the onset of monsoon season.

State-owned airlines Air India announced its 'Saavan Special 2017 Sale' where flight tickets will be available for as little as Rs 706. Bookings for the discounted tickets will end on June 21 and will be eligible for travel between July 1 and September 20 this year.

Earlier, SpiceJet offered air tickets for Rs 799 this monsoon, whereas IndiGo came up with promotional offer selling tickets for Rs 899.