Boeing Co eyes $290 billion business from Indian airlines in next two decades

Aerospace giant Boeing Company stated that it expects Indian air carriers to order 2,100 new aircrafts between them, generating $290 billion (around Rs 18.61 lakh crores) for the company in the coming 20 years.

The prediction by Boeing comes in light of the fact that the Indian aviation sector has seen the fastest growth rate in the world with above 20 per cent annual increase in the domestic passenger traffic the past few years, a Reuters report said.

Continuous offers on flight tickets have also played their part in driving up the number of passengers opting for air travel in the past few months. With the number of flyers going up, airlines are likely to add more airplanes to their fleet .

Earlier this year, Civil Aviation Ministry launched UDAN scheme which provides cap on air ticket prices, viability gap funding (VGF) for the participating carriers, and new airports to make air travel easily accessible to the common man of the country. Regulations pertaining to the aviation industry have also been revamped in India last year, allowing domestic carriers to fly overseas.

The biggest aircraft manufacturer in the world has also predicted passenger growth in aviation sector to the tune of eight per cent in South Asia in the next two decades, with India dominating the scenario, as opposed to the global average of 4.7 per cent.

"The increasing number of passengers combined with a strong exchange rate, low fuel prices and high load factor bodes well for India's aviation market, especially for the low-cost carriers," Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India sales at Boeing Commercial Airplanes was quoted in the report.

Boeing could increase the projection next year depending on how India's regional connectivity scheme pans out, Keskar added.

Boeing said it expected single-aisle planes, such as the next generation 737 and 737 Max, to account for the bulk of the new deliveries, with India likely to take 1,780 such aircraft.

The US-based airplane maker dominates the wide-body aeroplane market in India, while competitor Airbus SE sells the bulk of small planes preferred by low-cost carriers (LCCs) such as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo.

As of now, low-cost carriers (LCC) account for the highest air traffic in India and are more than 60 percent of flights in the country are from them.

Boeing plans to plug this gap in its portfolio with the 737 MAX 10 single-aisle jet which it launched at an air show in Paris in June, following runaway sales of Airbus' A321neo.

Boeing expects worldwide demand for 41,030 aircraft over the next 20 years, putting India's share of the total at about 5 percent.

