CBI probes Air India in decade-old deal: Will cooperate with CBI, says Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started probing Air India and Indian Airlines in a decade-old deal which witnessed acquiring of 111 Boieng aircrafts worth Rs 70,000 crore. CBI said that the acquisition allegedly caused a financial loss to the "already stressed" national carrier.



The said deal got an approval from the former prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh.



CBI has registered three cases against unnamed officials of the Ministry and Air India.



Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that his department will cooperate fully with the investigation. "Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them," the minister said, referring to the CBI.



Apart from the Civil Aviation Ministry and Air India officials, the CBI has also booked some unnamed private companies in its FIRs lodged under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The FIRs do not mention any public official by name but are based on a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) submitted to Parliament in 2011 and a subsequent report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.



Back in December 2005, the Manmohan Singh government gave its nod to Air India to buy 68 aircrafts from Boeing Co. In 2006, Indian Airlines signed up for 43 planes from Airbus SE.



However, the two national carriers were eventually merged in 2007 to operate under Air India.

The CBI also mentioned that it's probing the allegations mentioning the aircraft being leased "without due consideration" and whether the national carrier surrendered profitable routes to private national and international private airlines, allegedly adding to its humoungous losses.



Meanwhile, days after finance minister Arun Jaitley pitched for Air India's disinvestment, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said no option has been closed for the airline.



"NITI Aayog has made recommendations for making Air India strong and viable. All courses of action are being examined. We have not closed any option," Raju said.

