Delhi airport: Mishap averted as Jet Airways flight experiences nosewheel malfunction with 65 people on-board

A major mishap was averted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday when Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight suffered from a nosewheel malfunction after landing.

The problem resulted in a steering problem at the airport. The incident happened when the flight had reportedly 65 people on-board.

According to media reports, the unfortunate incident took place at around 4:30 in the evening when flight numbered: 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, flight from Dehradun lost control.

The Jet Airways flight then landed on the Left side of runway blocking the main runway for over two hours.

The flight carrier issued an official statement assuring that all the 60 passengers abd five crew members have been safely deplaned after the incident.

"Jet Airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi of April 19, 2017 experienced a nosewheel malfunction after landing, resulting in a steering problem," said the official statement.

"Guests are being looked after by the airline's guest service teams and the aircraft is being towed away for maintenance," it added.

The operations on the runway were resumed at around 7 in the evening after the aircraft was removed.

The incident has been reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, Private carrier fliers has become the only domestic carrier providing its customers to book tickets through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The move makes the city-headquartered airline first one to provide such facility.

The UPI allows money to be transferred instantaneously between any two bank accounts instantly, using a smartphone.

