Facts about Pratt & Whitney, a firm Vijay Mallya has sued for 'faulty' engines

Vijay Mallya has blamed Pratt & Whitney's group firm IAE for supplying defective engines to Kingfisher Airlines after India's aviation regulator DGCA ordered detailed inspection of P&W engines powering Airbus 320 neo planes being operated in India.

Former tycoon, who is currently living in UK tweeted, "not surprised at DGCA enquiry into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines. Kingfisher Airlines sadly collapsed also due to faulty engines."

"We have sued IAE, a Pratt & Whitney Group Company, for compensation towards defective aircraft engines supplied to Kingfisher Airlines," Mallya said in another tweet.

DGCA on Thursday ordered detailed inspection of 21 Airbus 320neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been frequently facing technical glitches.

The DGCA has directed the airlines to carry out inspection after taking serious note of recent incidents, where some IndiGo and GoAir flights had to make emergency landings due to engine issues.

As many as 21 A320neos - that are using P&W engines - would be examined and the exercise is expected to be completed in the next two weeks. Airlines have been asked to carry out one-time boroscopic inspection of all engines which have completed 1,000 hours instead of 1,500 hours.

