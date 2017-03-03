Facts about Pratt & Whitney, a firm Vijay Mallya has sued for 'faulty' engines

BT Online
Last Updated: March 3, 2017 | 19:29 IST
Vijay Mallya has blamed Pratt & Whitney's group firm IAE for supplying defective engines to Kingfisher Airlines after India's aviation regulator DGCA ordered detailed inspection of P&W engines powering Airbus 320 neo planes being operated in India.
Former tycoon, who is currently living in UK tweeted, "not surprised at DGCA enquiry into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines. Kingfisher Airlines sadly collapsed also due to faulty engines."
"We have sued IAE, a Pratt & Whitney Group Company, for compensation towards defective aircraft engines supplied to Kingfisher Airlines," Mallya said in another tweet.
DGCA on Thursday ordered detailed inspection of 21 Airbus 320neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been frequently facing technical glitches.
The DGCA has directed the airlines to carry out inspection after taking serious note of recent incidents, where some IndiGo and GoAir flights had to make emergency landings due to engine issues.
As many as 21 A320neos - that are using P&W engines - would be examined and the exercise is expected to be completed in the next two weeks. Airlines have been asked to carry out one-time boroscopic inspection of all engines which have completed 1,000 hours instead of 1,500 hours.
Key Highlights:
- Pratt & Whitney is an American aerospace company that manufactures both civil and military aircraft engines. The US-based company is also involved in manufacturing of gas turbines and marine turbines for industrial and power generation.
- Among other contracts, Pratt & Whitney has supplied engines for the F-35 fighter, Boeing's C-17 Globemaster III and F-16 to the US military.
- Passenger aircraft manufacturer Airbus currently offers two engine choices for its Airbus A320 Neos - Pratt & Whitney Pure Power PW1100G-JM and the CFM LEAP-1A engines of CFM.
- In India, Pratt & Whitney's has supplied its PW1100G engines to commercial airlines, including IndiGo and GoAir.
- IAE, a consortium of Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines supplied V2500-A5 engines to Kingfisher Airlines for its Airbus A320 aircrafts. Kingfisher in a lawsuit alleged that the engines were 'inherently defective'.
- As on date, IndiGo has 129 A-320s in its fleet of which 16 are Neos. And GoAir's current fleet of 24 includes 5 Neos. The DGCA expects to complete probing the engines in next two weeks.
- IndiGo and GoAir have ordered hundreds of A-320 Neos with P&W engines and are taking up the issue with the engine manufacturer and Airbus. Vistara and Air India A-320Neos have CFM engines.