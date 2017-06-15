Five-hour long journey from Mumbai to Shirdi will cut short to just 40 minutes: Here's how

If everything goes as planned, pilgrims will soon travel to Shirdi, the town famous for its Saibaba temple, in just 40 minutes from Mumbai.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate a new airport near Shirdi. With this, the travel time will reduce to just 40 minutes which otherwise takes five long hours for travelling by road.

The airport has been partly funded by the Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the report further added. The airport, apart from Mumbai, will also connect Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, the report quoted officials as saying.

"We expect four flights a day in the beginning. Aircraft ranging from ATRs to an Airbus 320 could land here," the report quoted Suresh Kakani, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), as saying.

The Shirdi airport got sanctioned in 2010, will now be owned and operated by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company. The airport costs a whopping Rs 340 crore, out of which Rs 45 crore has been given by the Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

