Good news for fliers! No stamping of handbag tags at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other airports from April 1

In a step that will make security check a little less taxing for fliers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to do away with "security check" stamp on cabin-bag tags which is presently mandatory for customers' hand luggage.

There will be no stamping on the cabin bag tags from April 1 at seven major airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Cochin - for both domestic and international flyers.

The decision comes after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on February 23 ordered the removal of the present system under which the hand luggage is cleared by the security officials with a stamp on the cabin-bag tags after it passes through an x-ray machine.

The CISF, however, was not able to implement the change right away as they wanted to ensure the security check was not compromised in the process. Now, CISF has said all measures have been taken and the new process can begin from April 1.

"Appropriate measures have been taken. The cycle of security check will speed up and our staff will get more time to check suspicious baggage," CISF DG OP Singh told the Hindustan Times.

CISF has said it will try and implement the same system in other airports in the country after trial runs.

"It may be possible we need to do trial runs at some of those airports," said Singh.

Globally, most developed nations, including the US and EU countries, do not require stamping hand bag tags or boarding cards.