GoAir adds new direct flight between Bengaluru-Delhi route

Budget airlines GoAir is set to increase its operations in its Delhi-Bengaluru route, launching its third daily direct flight between the cities with effect from June 24.



The addition of flights is a result of the growing demand in this route, especially from the corporate travellers from the cyber hub to the National Capital.



This allows the airline to strengthen its domestic network and increasing connectivity.



"With this addition, GoAir now flies 1,225 weekly flights between its 23 destinations serviced," the airline said in a statement.



The new direct flight will leave Bengaluru at at 11.35 am and arrive at New Delhi at 2.20 pm. Subsequently, the flight will leave New Delhi at 3.05 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 6 pm.



The new segment is said to operate between June 24 to September 19, 2017.



