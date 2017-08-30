Govt to make Hindon Air Force Base a part of Delhi Airport during winters

Keeping in view numerous flight delays due to thick fog in Delhi during winters, the government said it would use Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad as back-up for flight landings and take-offs.

The Indian Air Force has agreed to allow Hindon Air Force Base to be used for regional flights in winter to back up congested Delhi Airport, Livemint quoted aviation secretary R N Chaubey as saying on Wednesday during an aviation conference.

Hindon Air Force Base, which is located in Ghaziabad will soon have a civilian terminal, the aviation secretary said, adding talks with GMR Infrastructure Ltd-led Delhi Airport are also on to seek approvals.

According to a privatisation contract, no airport is allowed operations within 150 km of Delhi airport. Aviation secretary R N Chaubey said he is very hopeful GMR, which currently operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, will agree.

No new slots will also be given at Mumbai airport in the winter season as it is already congested, Chaubey said.