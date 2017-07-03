IndiGo fares for monsoon season start at Rs 745

Budget airline IndiGo is offering fares starting Rs 745 under its monsoon sale.

The Srinagar to Jammu fare stands at Rs 799, according to the airline's website.

While the Jammu to Srinagar fare stands at Rs 745, you can book a ticket from Chennai to Bengaluru for Rs 898 under the offer.

The Agartala to Guwahati ticket starts at Rs 778.

Tickets under the offer can be booked till July 4 for travel between 14 July 2017 and 24 March 2017.

From Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, ticket rates start at Rs 2,548.

On the Ahmedabad- Jaipur route, fare has been slashed to Rs 1200.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, the airline's website says.

