IndiGo net surges 37 per cent to Rs 811 crore

Interglobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo, on Monday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 811 crore for the April-June quarter of 2017-18, up 37.1 per cent year-on-year. "We are pleased to report our highest ever profit after tax this quarter," Aditya Ghosh, the airline's president said in a note.

"This strong financial and operational performance allows us to stay focused on growing our network." The New Delhi-based carrier's revenue zoomed 25.6 per cent to Rs 5,955 crore, driven by higher passenger earnings.

The carrier, which enjoys over 40 per cent market share, said its passenger revenue grew 5.5 per cent and higher load factor grew 4.7 per cent pushing up the overall yields by 200 bps. The airline attributed the good set of numbers to overall improvement in all key operational metrics, including overhead cost, which declined by 2.5 per cent.

The carrier ended the quarter with a fleet of 135 aircraft, including 22 A320 Neos. It operates 937 daily flights to 46 cities.