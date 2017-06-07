Jet Airways announces special discounted fares

Private airline Jet Airways has announced special discounted all-inclusive, one-way economy class fares, starting as low as Rs 1,111, on select domestic sectors for a limited period.

The booking for tickets under the three-day monsoon season sale begins today.



The offer is applicable for a travel between June 27 and September 20, Jet Airways said in a release.

The special fare tickets, available on first-come-first-served basis, will be valid on direct flights for both one-way and return journeys, the airline said.

The offer is applicable on select flights and applicable on booking class - W.

