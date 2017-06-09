Jet Airways extends monsoon season sale by two days

Private airline Jet Airways has extended its monsoon sale offer by two days. The fare offer starting Rs 1,111 on domestic routes was to end today.

The airline announced the sale on June 7. The booking for tickets under the three-day monsoon season sale begins today.

The offer is applicable for travel between June 27 and September 20, Jet Airways said in a release.

The airline in a tweet said the offer has been extended and tickets can be booked on app.



Book on https://t.co/SfcGLBpkfL /app pic.twitter.com/DXYsgnzgoK â Jet Airways (@jetairways) June 9, 2017

The special fare tickets, available on first-come-first-served basis, will be valid on direct flights for both one-way and return journeys, the airline said.

The offer is applicable on select flights and applicable on booking class - W.

