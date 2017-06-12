Monsoon special: IndiGo showers tickets starting at Rs 899

Budget airlines IndiGo has announced a three-day 'All Time Low' offer across its 39 domestic destinations with ticket prices starting as low as Rs 899.

The 'All Time Low' sale is on until June 14 and is applicable between July 1 and September 30, 2017.

IndiGo said that the offer is valid only for one way routes in select cities across the country.

"This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata,Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam," IndiGo said on its website.

IndiGo also said that all flight tickets are available on first-come-first serve basis and are non-refundable.

IndiGo chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar said, "After receiving a positive response on the summer special sale, we are delighted to announce another three-day monsoon special offer. We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations and are pleased to introduce special fares," reported the Times of India.