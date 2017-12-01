Government plans to sell Air India domestic and international operations together

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday made it clear that the government had no intention to sell domestic and international operations of the ailing airline Air India separately. Sinha's statement comes a day after reports emerged that two more airlines Jet Airways and Spicejet - apart from IndiGo and Tata JVs Vistara and AirAsia India - could also participate in the disinvestment process of the country's debt-ridden flag carrier. Jayant Sinha clarified that both the national as well as overseas operations of the carrier would be sold together.

"What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together)," said the Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

The government think tank Niti Aayog had earlier suggested a complete privatisation of the airline facing debt burden of over Rs 52,000 crore. So to revive the airline, the ministry of civil aviation has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment process. On the disinvestment process, Sinha said the government was still in the process of identifying which subsidiaries of Air India should be offered separately. "Even if they are offered separately, if you want to bid for each one of them and re-integrate them, we are providing flexibility," the minister said.

With a domestic market share of 14 per cent and 17-18 per cent international market space, the carrier is an attractive buy for airlines but the mounting debt burden may pose hurdles. If we go by the current possible bidders, Jet Airways, being the second largest airline in India, is extensively trying to enhance its national as well as international presence. Though on the national-level, it faces a tough challenge from IndoGo, the Air India acquisition could give it a much-needed fillip.

