IndiGo, AirAsia offer discount on flight tickets ahead of New Year

With the year 2017 coming to an end, airlines are gearing up to cash in on people planning vacations early next year, or those who're frequent domestic flyers. AirAsia and IndiGo are the first in line, offering flights starting from Rs 1099 and Rs 1,005, respectively. According to their promotional scheme for year 2018, people need to book flights from the airlines' portals to avail of the offers.

Under the '2018 Travels Deals', AirAsia is offering ticket at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 on the routes like Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, and Imphal-Guwahati routes. The offer is open till December 10, and the benefit can be availed from May 7, 2018, till January 31, 2019.

On the other hand, IndiGo's offer starts at Rs 1,099 for select flights between Kolkata and Ranchi, reported Financial Express. The IndiGo website says you can travel for an all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 1,005 on select flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati. The airline's other offers are Jammu to Srinagar (Rs 1,112), Coimbatore to Chennai (Rs 1,195) and Kochi to Chennai (Rs 1,215).

The AirAsia portal says on the occasion of 16th anniversary of the company, the airline is also offering flights from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok for Rs 3,129. Those flying from Pune to Bengaluru and between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru can also avail the benefits - only on select routes- of the scheme at Rs 1,499. The offer, says the AirAsia portal, may not be available on all flights, and would be given on a limited number of seats. The airlines are expecting a rise in the number of passengers travelling during the New Year. Experts say other airlines may soon roll out their offers to capture the growing passenger traffic.