Pay fine upto Rs 15 lakh for delaying flight; Air India puts out new rules to deal with unruly passengers: Here are the details

Taking a tough stand towards unruly passengers delaying its flights, the national carrier Air India has unveiled new rules to make such passengers pay a large amount of fine.

For delaying a flight upto 60 minutes, the airline will levy a fine of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh for delay between one and two hours and Rs 15 lakh for delaying beyond two hours.

Earlier, after the Ravindra Gaikwad incident, Air India had said that it would establish a "No-Fly List" in consultation with the ministry, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is drafting an amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirements on ways to deal with "unruly passengers".

Following is the list of new set of rules:

It has forbidden its employees to have a direct interaction with the media.

In case, Air India has to deal with an unruly passenger, it would file an FIR/police complaint mmediately under relevant section of the IPC.

When such an incident occurs, the first person to be informed will be the airport manager/ SM/ RD/CD and CMD office.

Air India will train its security and airport staff to deal with the situation involving unrule passengers.

The move comes after it faced situations with three MPs in recent times. Air India in its new set of rules mentioned the incidents of the late arrival of TMC MP Dola Sen on April 7, 2017, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an employee and thereby causing a delay and YSRC MP Mithun Reddy assaulting an officer at Tirupati and thereby causing a delay in 2015.





