Qatar Airways offers up to 50% discount in business class fares

Persian Gulf carrier Qatar Airways has lowered its business class fares by up to 50 per cent for its flights to America, Europe and Africa from India via its Doha hub.

The offer, which also includes free transit visa as well as free hotel stay for one night, is for the travellers who turn their layover into a stayover in Doha, the airline said in a release.



Also read: SpiceJet joins sale bandwagon; offers flights for Rs 849



The travellers can now book tickets under the offer on flights on board the Qatar Airways' business class from May 9 to May 22 for travel until June 21, it said. Under the offer, the business class fares from India to America start from Rs 1,80,000 and for Africa from Rs 1,00,000, the Qatar Airways said.

The ticket price for Europe starts from Rs 1,50,000 as a part of the offer, the airline said adding that the fares are valid for travel with immediate effect until June 21.

Passengers are also invited to add Doha to their travel plans and experience Arabian hospitality with a free one night stay in one of the Qatari capital's luxurious four or five-star hotels and a free transit visa, it said.

Also read: IndiGo to buy 50 ATR planes; Q4 profit falls 25 per cent to Rs 440 crore



"This offer will allow the travellers to extend their layover into a stayover, giving them an opportunity to experience the many delights Qatar has to offer," Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Ehab Amin said.

"We encourage all transit passengers to consider adding Doha to their itinerary with this offer of a free transit visa and five-star hotel stay in many of Doha's finest hotels," Amin said.

The airline also said passengers transiting through Doha can extend their stay to make the most of their journey with a completely free night stay, courtesy Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism Authority, or stay a little longer with a second night's stay for $50 booking fee.

