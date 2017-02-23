After SpiceJet, IndiGo offers discounted fare at Rs 777

Private air carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo have started offering tickets at Rs 777 on domestic flights.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced flat fares of Rs 777 to attract more flyers in the lean season.

The sale which started on February 22, 2017, will last till February 25, 2017.

The tickets are available as one way fares only and the offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

On Thursday, IndiGo followed suit and announced the Rs 777 (all inclusive) fare offer on domestic routes.

The tickets can be booked under the scheme till February 25 and the journey can be carried out till 27 April 2017.

The offer is valid on select sectors and select flights only. It is valid on bookings made 19 days prior to travel.

Some of the routes where the IndiGo offer can be availed of are Srinagar to Chandigarh, Chennai to Hyderabad, Delhi to Mumbai, Delhi to Hyderabad and Delhi to Guwahati.



