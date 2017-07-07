It's raining offers from SpiceJet this monsoon. Have you availed any of them?

Low cost carrier SpiceJet has announced monsoon sale offer from July 1 to 31 July, 2017.

Under the offer, flyers can get extra 50% disount on all hotels. It is available on bookings made on spicevacations.com and spicejet.com only. The offer is valid from July 1 2017 to July 31 2017 (both days inclusive).

The airline is giving maximum discount of Rs 1500 on each booking. The promo code for availing the discount under the offer is "RAIN50".

You can successfully redeem the promo code on spicevacations.com and spicejet.com prior to final payment.

UP TO 35% OFF ON FLIGHT + HOTELS



The offer is available on bookings made on spicevacations.com only. It is valid from July 1 2017 to July 31 2017 (both days inclusive).

The final price displayed for flight+ hotel combo is inclusive of the offer.

BOOK 3 NIGHTS OR MORE IN A HOTEL and GET 1 NIGHT FREE.







Under the offer, you can book a hotel for three nights or more and get the last night free at the same hotel. It is available on bookings made on spicevacations.com and spicejet.com only.

The offer is valid from July 1 2017 to July 31 2017 (both days inclusive).

A maximum discount of Rs 3,500 can be availed under the offer for each booking. The promo code for availing the discount under this Offer is "BUY2GET1". It can be successfully redeemed on spicevacations.com and spicejet.com prior to final payment.



On June 28 2017 too, SpiceJet announced its Mega Monsoon Sale with all inclusive domestic fares starting at Rs 699.

The airline also offered free meals and priority check-in for customers booking via HDFC Bank Credit Card on www.spicejet.com. For those who want to avail this offer, they will have to apply a promo code - HDFCDEAL.

