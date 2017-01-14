SpiceJet strikes Rs 1.5 L cr deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft

In one of the largest deals in the fast-growing Indian aviation sector, SpiceJet will buy up to 205 new aircraft from Boeing with the order valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore.

The multi-billion dollar deal struck after long-drawn discussions will see the airline buying more fuel-efficient 155 Boeing planes, with the delivery slated to start from 2018.

With the earlier order for 55 planes and additional 100 new 737-8 MAX aircraft, the no-frills carrier now has firmed up order for a total of 155 planes. SpiceJet will also have the rights to purchase 50 more aircraft comprising B737-8 MAX and wide-bodied ones -- the latter likely to be used for possible "low-cost long haul" operations in future.

Announcing the deal here on Friday, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the total order of 205 aircraft is valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore (USD 22 billion).

"This is one of the largest deals in Indian aviation and the largest for SpiceJet," he said.

Currently, the budget carrier has 32 next generation B737s and 17 Bombardier Q400s.

In less than a month, this is the second big announcement after rival GoAir firmed up the order for 72 new planes from Airbus that is estimated to be worth over Rs 52,000 crore amid the domestic market growing at the fastest pace in the world.

According to Singh, SpiceJet will explore different options for financing the deal.

Singh said the induction of the new aircraft, which burn 20 per cent less fuel, will help SpiceJet reduce costs and enhance its ability to compete.

After being on the verge of going belly up two years ago, the airline has been in the black for the past seven straight quarters.

Delivery of the 155 new planes will start from the third quarter of 2018 and end in 2024.

Boeing's Senior Vice-President Sales (Asia Pacific and India) Dinesh Keskar put the cost of the 100 new aircraft at around USD 11 billion.

As part of the deal, SpiceJet in collaboration with Boeing will set up a simulator facility -- which is expected to be ready in 2018 -- for pilot training.

Incidentally, aviation regulator DGCA has mandated domestic airlines having more than 20 planes to ensure that they have at least one simulator facility in the country.

