Vinay Dube to be new Jet Airways CEO

Jet Airways has appointed Indian American Vinay Dube, a senior executive with Delta Airlines, as its chief executive officer.

Currently, Dube is the Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific) with Delta Air Lines and has been associated with the US-based carrier since 2007.

There has been no full-time CEO at Jet Airways since Cramer Ball quit in February 2016.

"As the CEO of Jet Airways, Dube will be responsible for strengthening the airlines overall business performance and its position in the domestic and international markets," the airline said in a release today.

He would also head the executive management team that has been tasked by the board to drive the airlines growth and future strategy "by leveraging its enduring partnership with our equity partner Etihad Airways", the release said.

Dube's appointment was approved by the Jet Airways board of directors during their meeting on Tuesday.

The appointment is subject to receipt of all requisite government, regulatory approvals, including security clearance.

According to the release, Dube helped Delta Air Lines grow one of the largest premium carriers across the Pacific, profitably expanding its Asia-Pacific business, entering new markets and restructuring its network, partner and customer base.

Dube began his career with American Airlines as an operations research analyst and later became manager of Network Forecasting Systems. Later, he moved to Sabre Inc, a global leader in technology solutions and marketing services for the travel industry.

He has a masters degree in Operations Research.

"An Indian American, Vinay brings an enviable combination of smart and sharp mindset with global exposure to industry best practices.

"I am sure Jet Airways will gain substantially from his wealth of experience and industry insight. I personally look forward to Vinay providing leadership to the entire Jet Airways team," the airlines chairman Naresh Goyal said.

On his appointment, Dube said he is looking forward to meet the organisations business objectives and deepening the relationship with its strategic partner Etihad Airways.

Since the exit of Ball last year, there have been two acting CEOs -- Gaurang Shetty and Amit Agarwal.

Dubes appointment also comes at a time when the airline is facing challenging business conditions and its consolidated net profit fell nearly 95 per cent to Rs 23 crore in the three months ended March 2017 as higher fuel prices and lower fares took a toll on its bottom line.

Jet Airways flies to 65 destinations and the group currently has a fleet of 113 aircraft.

