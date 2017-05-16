Vistara begins 'midsummer flight dream' sale with fares starting at Rs 999

Full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced its 'midsummer flight' sale with all-in one way promotional Economy Class fares starting at Rs 999.

Booking period for this sale is from May 16, 2017 to May 20, 2017 for travel between 12th June, 2017 and 20th February, 2018.

The promotional fare of Rs 999 is being offered on Jammu-Srinagar and Guwahati-Bagdogra route.

Other routes on which Tata and Singapore Airlines-backed carrier is offering promotional fares include Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Bagdogra, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Mumbai, Ahemdabad-Delhi.

The offer is applicable on one way and return travel in Economy Class and Premium economy. For customers booking return travel, the offer will be valid basis the availability of seats under this offer for onward and return travel. This offer is valid on direct flights, the airline said.

This offer is not applicable on group and Infant bookings, the airline said.

Last week, budget carrier GoAir announced its 'Monsoon' sale with fares starting at just Rs 599

Earlier this month, IndiGo also announced a 'Summer Sale' with flights starting as low as Rs 899 on select domestic routes.

