Holi sale: Vistara airline offers fare starting Rs 999

Vistara airline, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is offering fares starting Rs 999 on the occasion of Holi festival.

The Gurgaon-based airline is offering its promotional fare of Rs 999 on the Guwahati-Bagdogra route.

The fares are all inclusive and one-way.



ALSO READ: Vistara to launch Pune-Kolkata, Delhi-Port Blair flights soon





Tickets under the offer can be booked from March 10 to March 15 for travel between March 30 and October 1, 2017.

Bookings can be made at www.airvistara.com, or Vistara mobile app, at Vistara's airport ticket offices and through travel partners (OTA's and travel agents).

ALSO READ: Why the Navi Mumbai airport will be a boon for India's financial capital





Minimum 21 days advance purchase under the offer is required.

One can also travel at reduced fares from Jammu to Srinagar at Rs 1199. For Delhi to Lucknow flight, you will have to spend Rs 1,549.

A Delhi to Chandigarh ticket under the offer will cost you Rs 1649.



