After IndiGo, now Vistara offers discounts with fares starting Rs 849

Tata Group's full service carrier Vistara on Tuesday kicked off a monsoon sale with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 849 in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy, close on the heels of similar discounts announced by low-cost carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo.

Under Vistara's 'The Great Monsoon Sale', bookings open from the midnight of June 13 to the midnight of June 17 for travel between June 28 and September 20. The discounts are applicable on holiday destinations such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

To avail of the offer, customers have to book tickets at least 15 days before their date of travel. Travellers who choose to fly to or from Mumbai and Srinagar (to/from Delhi) on select flights will also get to enjoy new features onboard Vistara's new Airbus such as mood lighting and softer leather seat upholstery.

IndiGo has also announced its monsoon sale fares starting at Rs 899 on select domestic destinations and vacation getaways. The offer is for bookings till June 14 for travel between July 1, 2017, and September 30, 2017. SpiceJet's offer fares starting at Rs 799 ended on June 12. The travel period was from June 26 to September 14.