Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799

Tata Group's full service air carrier Vistara has announced all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 799 for economy class passengers as part of a monsoon sale.

Fares for premium economy class start from Rs 2,099.

The offer is valid for travel between July 21 and September 20 and bookings under the sale will be open for 48 hours between July 6 and July 7, the airline said.

The Rs 799 fare is only for the Srinagar-Jammu route.

The Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar fare is Rs 1,199; Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Srinagar Rs 1,499; Delhi-Mumbai Rs 2,099; Delhi-Leh Rs 2,899; Kolkata-Port Blair 2,799 and Delhi- Port Blair Rs 5,299, Vistara's statement said.

Seats under this offer are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recently, SpiceJet announced its Mega Monsoon Sale with all inclusive domestic fares starting at Rs 699.

The booking period for the air tickets started from June 28 and ended on July 4 and the travel period was July 14 onward.

The airline was also offering free meals and priority check-in for customers booking via HDFC Bank Credit Card on www.spicejet.com.



The low-cost carrier is also offering a 7N/8D Free Holiday package (Flight and Hotel) for two to Europe as Bumper Prize.

Other Prizes include a 3N/4D Free Holiday package for a couple to Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Muscat, Male and free domestic holiday vouchers worth INR 10,000.

HDFC Bank Credit Cards holders can also avail 50 per cent off on SpiceMax, the airline said.





