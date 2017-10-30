Aadhaar-Mobile linking: SC sets up a five-judge constitution bench to hear pleas

The Supreme Court has decided to set up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear an array of pleas against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts while the governments remain firm on December 31 deadline for those who already have the biometric ID. The apex court had received several petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar linking with mobile numbers and bank accounts. The bench will hear pleas in the last week of November. Meanwhile, the centre filed an affidavit defending charges against Aadhaar.

Earlier in the day, the court pulled up Mamata Banerjee government for challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of social welfare schemes. The apex court said the plea filed by West Bengal is against the federal structure and asked West Bengal chief minister to file the plea as an individual in order to be taken up by the court. The West Bengal government filed the plea last week.

"How can a state file such a plea. In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament's mandate. Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual," a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said.

"You satisfy us how the state has challenged it. We know it is a matter which needs consideration," the bench added.

However, according to senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who presented West Bengal government, the plea has been filed by the labour department of the state as subsidies under these schemes have to be given by them. He, however, assured that the prayer in the petition would be amended.

Earlier, the Centre had told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail benefits of various government schemes has been extended till March 31 next year for those who do not have the 12-digit biometric identification number.

In August this year, the apex court had ruled that privacy is a fundamental right, though subject to reasonable restrictions. While acknowledging the right to privacy, court judges asked the government to introduce legislation and measures to ensure that data is protected.