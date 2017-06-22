After RBI, Sebi pitches in to sort out bad loans mess

Mail Today Bureau
Mumbai Last Updated: June 22, 2017 | 00:00 IST
Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday relaxed its takeover norms to facilitate the restructuring of listed companies with stressed assets which will make it easier for banks to resolve the Rs 8-lakh crore bad loans crisis on a war footing.
The Sebi board has decided to exempt investors taking over these stressed companies from making a mandatory open offer subject to shareholders' nod.
The board meeting also approved the tightening of P-Note rules to check illicit money flowing into the stock markets and at the same time simplified rules to make entry into the capital markets easier for genuine foreign portfolio investors.
Here is how SEBI plans to tackle the bad loans:
- Sebi has eased the norms for restructuring stressed companies that are listed on exchanges as well as for resolution plans approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code so that the steps taken by the government and the RBI to fast track the resolution of bad loans do not get held up due to stock market rules. The RBI has now identified 12 stressed companies, mainly in the steel and power sectors, that account for as much as 25% of bad loans in the banking system, for resolution under the new Bankruptcy Code.
- These steps are aimed at facilitating turnaround of listed companies in distress which will benefit their shareholders and lenders, Sebi said in a statement.
- There have been representations made to Sebi that lenders who have acquired shares and propose to divest them to new investors faced difficulties as the latter have to make open offers. Such offers further reduce the funds available for investment in the company concerned. In view of the concerns raised, Sebi has decided to extend the relaxations to the new investors acquiring shares in distressed companies pursuant to such restructuring schemes, the statement added.
- Such relaxations shall be subject to certain conditions like approval by the shareholders of the companies by special resolution and lock-in of their share shareholding for a minimum period of three years, the regulator said.
- Special resolution requires approval of at least 75 per cent of a company's shareholders. The relaxations would also be applicable for acquisitions pursuant to resolution plans approved by NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Under the Code, lenders or the companies seeking insolvency proceedings have to first approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
- These include listed companies. It is expected that soon many big stressed listed companies would undergo management changes as per these schemes and hence Sebi's exemption would be a great relief to investors, Manoj Kumar, Partner and Head (M&A and Transactions) at advisory firm Corporate Professionals said.
- As part of continuing efforts to discourage the flow of illicit funds into the market, Sebi has further tightened the norms for Participatory Notes (P-Notes) by deciding to levy a hefty fee of USD 1,000 on each instrument. Further, entities have been barred from issuing P-Notes for speculative purposes. After the board meeting, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator was not looking to completely ban these instruments as some new investors tend to use them to test the Indian markets.