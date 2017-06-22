After RBI, Sebi pitches in to sort out bad loans mess

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday relaxed its takeover norms to facilitate the restructuring of listed companies with stressed assets which will make it easier for banks to resolve the Rs 8-lakh crore bad loans crisis on a war footing.

The Sebi board has decided to exempt investors taking over these stressed companies from making a mandatory open offer subject to shareholders' nod.

The board meeting also approved the tightening of P-Note rules to check illicit money flowing into the stock markets and at the same time simplified rules to make entry into the capital markets easier for genuine foreign portfolio investors.



Here is how SEBI plans to tackle the bad loans: