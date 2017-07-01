Gross NPAs rise to 9.6 per cent in March 2017

The gross non-performing advances (GNPAs) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose from 9.2 per cent in September 2016 to 9.6 per cent in March 2017, according to the Financial Stability report released by the Reserve Bank India today.

The net non-performing advances ratio of SCBs increased marginally from 5.4 per cent in September 2016 to 5.5 per cent in March 2017.



However, the stressed advances ratio declined marginally from 12.3 per cent to 12.0 per cent due to fall in restructured standard advances.



According to the report, there was a fall in stressed advances ratio in agriculture, services and retail sectors. This ratio in the industry, however, rose from 22.3 per cent to 23.0 per cent mainly on account of subsectors such as cement, vehicle, mining & quarrying and basic metals.



Accretion of new NPAs from restructured standard advances declined in 2016/17

Large borrowers, defined as those with aggregate fund-based and non-fund based exposure of Rs 50 million and more, accounted for 56 per cent of gross advances and 86.5 per cent of GNPAs of SCBs. Top 100 large exposures accounted for 15.2 per cent of gross advances.

Non-performing accounts within top 100 exposures contributed to 25.6 per cent of GNPAs of SCBs. While the level of GNPAs of large borrowers increased between September 2016 and March 2017, their restructured standard advances declined during the same period resulting in reduction of total stressed advances by 1.8 per cent.