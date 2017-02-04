Has HDFC Bank overtaken Reliance Industries in M-cap pecking order at Number 2 position?

One per cent rise in the HDFC Bank share price on Friday, 3rd February 2017 to Rs 1,311.30 saw it taking over Reliance Industries in the market capitalization pecking order to Number 2 position.

According to BSE website, the market-cap of HDFC Bank was at Rs 3,35,467.64 crore compared to Reliance Industries (RIL) m-cap at Rs 3,35,318.03 crore, displacing it to Number 3 position.

On Friday the stock of RIL lost one per cent at Rs 1,033.70 per share. However if you look at the shareholding pattern as on December 2016 and calculate the market capitalization on day's closing share price RIL still holds the Number 2 position with a m-cap at Rs 3,35,290.28 crore, compared to HDFC Bank's m-cap of Rs 3,35,086.32 crore.

As per BSE website, as on 31st December 2016, the total shares of RIL stood at 3,24,35,93,710, while that of HDFC Bank was at 2,55,53,74,711 shares.

It's uncertain if HDFC Bank has overtaken RIL in the market cap pecking order but in the last one year it has certainly outperformed in term of the rise in stock price.

The share price of HDFC Bank has jumped nearly 25 per cent, compared to a 6 per cent gain in the share price of RIL. RIL underperformed even the BSE Sensex that gained 16 per cent in the same period.

Meanwhile, TCS continued to remain at Number one position with a m-cap of Rs 4,40,144.34 crore. Other in the list of top 10 companies in terms of market capitalization included ITC (Rs 3,30,375.99 crore), ONGC (Rs 2,57,883.86 crore), HDFC (Rs 2,21,270.49 crore), SBI (Rs 2,21,185.01), Infosys (Rs 2,14,752.84 crore), Coal India (Rs 2,05,994.92 crore) and Indian Oil (Rs 1,88,093.48 crore).



