IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit rises 29%, net NPAs at 0.39% of assets

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted 29.1 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 750.6 crore for the third quarter of 2016-17 financial year.

The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 581.02 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.

Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,766.7 crore over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of IndusInd Bank increased to 0.94 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter of FY2016-17, from 0.82 per cent at the end of third quarter of 2015-16.

Net NPAs of the bank rose to 0.39 per cent in the quarter from 0.33 per cent of the total assets.