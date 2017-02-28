Fake notes problem: How safe are our ATMs?

With reports of ATMs disbursing fake currency notes across the country, safety and security of ATMs in the country are under serious doubts.



According to a Hindustan Times report, three of five ATMs in India are being run with outdated technology and lack basic security features, making them prime targets for fake currency circulators.

ALSO READ: Fake Rs 2,000 notes seeping in from Bangladesh: Here's all you need to know



In India, cash loaders don't use the "one-time combination" (OTC) method widely used in developed nations to operate these machines. Your ATM transactions also have large exposure to possibilities of fraud since a majority of 2,20,000 of them are not monitored by working closed-circuit television cameras.

Hence, cash loaders use the ATMs amid poor security situation. This can lead to more instances of fake notes being circulated in the economy through ATMs.

NSG Rao, secretary of Cash Logistics Association told HT they have urged banks several times to install OTC locking system at the ATMs so that monitoring improves, unfortunately most banks do not pay heed. Banks don't keep data on whether the CCTVs installed in ATMs were in working condition, Rao added.

ALSO READ: 'Children's Bank of India': Delhi police arrests accused over fake Rs 2000 notes



In a bizarre incident, a State Bank of India ATM at South Delhi's Sangam Vihar dispensed 'fake' Rs 2000 notes last week, media reports said. The pink colored notes had 'Children Bank of India' written in place of Reserve Bank of India and the serial number was '000000'. The fake notes had 'churan lable' in place of the latent image and a 'PK' logo at the lower half where bank's seal is seen in the original currency note. The note reads,"I promise to pay the barer two thousand coupens (sic) instead of - I promise to pay the bearer the sum of two thousand rupees."

ATM security has come under the focus after several cases of fake currency have been reported from various parts of the country.

Logistics firms are responsible for transportation of cash from bank currency chests to branches and ATMs. These firms are also responsible for maintenance of these machines.

Under the OTC locking system, one-time combination code is given to the loaders to access the ATMs. Once loading is complete, the code becomes redundant and can't be used anymore.

In a cash van, there are usually five people present. A driver, two security personnel and two cash custodians. Currently, two custodians have different passwords which they use to open the ATM. Also they know each others' passwords.

Hence, these people can return back anytime to carry out mischief without the knowledge of the other and the firm and operate the ATMs, added Rao.

