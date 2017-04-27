New Rs 5, 10 coins to be issued by Reserve Bank of India soon

The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 10 coins that have been minted to commemorate 125th year of National Archives of India. The central bank will also put into circulation new Rs 5 coins to celebrate 150th anniversary of Allahabad High Court.

On the design of new Rs 10 coin, the RBI said that on the reverse of the coin, there will be an image of National Archives Building in the centre with inscription '125 YEARS' below the image. It will also bear logo of 125th anniversary celebration.

The year 1891 and 2016 in English shall be written on the upper and lower periphery of the coin respectively. The year 1916 and 2016 in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image.

The RBI said the existing coins in this denomination shall also continue to be legal tender. On the design of new Rs 5 coin, the RBI said the coin's face will bear an image depicting centre facade of Allahabad High Court Building emerging from the book.

The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image, the RBI said in a release.

