Oriental Bank ties up with Chola MS to sell insurance products

The Public Sector Oriental Bank of Commerce has signed a corporate agency agreement with general insurance provider Cholamandalam General Insurance Company, for distribution of insurance products.

Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insurance products to customers of Oriental Bank of Commerce through its branches.

The insurance products include motor, health, home and travel, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to partner with Chola MS for bringing best-in-class non-life insurance products to our customers", Oriental Bank of Commerce, MD and CEO, Animesh Chauhan said.

"The partnership will greatly benefit our customers and through this alliance, both Oriental Bank and Chola MS seek to fulfil the non-life insurance needs of customers," he added.

On the tie-up, Chola MS, Managing Director, S S Gopalarathnam said, "We are privileged to be the general insurance partner of choice for Oriental Bank.

We are committed to working together with the Oriental Bank team to ensure that customers have access to the best of insurance protection for their personal and business needs."

