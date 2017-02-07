RBI monetary policy meet tomorrow. What could go against a cut in repo rate

The market, experts and research houses are all expecting a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate - at 6.25 per cent currently - in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy on Wednesday. The assumption is based on the fact that retail inflation has eased considerably since the last policy in December, 2016.

While it is true that a rate cut would boost consumption, given the impact of demonetisation on growth, also looming large are clouds of uncertainty. Here are five factors that come in the way of an easing of the interest rate cycle at this juncture.



1) Firming Oil Prices

After crashing from $100 a barrel in January 2014 to below $30 in January 2016, crude is now settling at $53-55 a barrel, which is not good news for India and the world. It could have an inflationary impact on the global economy. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC) is also cutting production, although marginally, adding to speculation about crude prices firming up. Some analysts are predicting crude will stabilise at around $ 60 a barrel because of supply shortages. It could push inflation up in the domestic market.



2) US is 'Back To Normal'

The world's largest economy, United States, is back to normal in terms of monetary policy. Between 2008 to 2015, the US saw near zero short term interest rates with the government pumping in over $12 trillion by way of quantitative easing (buying bond papers in exchange for dollars) in an $18 trillion economy. The current interest rates, at 0.75 per cent, are now inching up. There are expectations of a few hikes in 2017. This doesn't augur well for emerging market economies like India as there would be outflow of dollar funds back to the US. Newly minted US President Donald Trump, known to be pro-industry, also promises to infuse some firepower into the economy via trade protectionism and reduction of corporate tax. The dollar is already strengthening against the Indian rupee -- from 67 levels the rupee is expected to touch 70 this year. The weakening of rupee brings back the threat of imported inflation.



3) Higher Commodity Prices

In the commodity space, oil has clearly bottomed out. There are expectations of metal and mineral prices surging in 2017. And if that happens, domestic inflation would get impacted. Demand from China would also play a role.



4)Inflation Slides, A Fallout of Demonetisation

The consumer price index ( CPI) or retail inflation fell from 2.59 per cent in November to 2.23 per cent in December. It could fall some more in January. The CPI is in the comfort zone of RBI. The target was 5 per cent in 2016/17. The medium term target of 4 per cent ( +-2 per cent ) also looks achievable if the downward journey continues. But these numbers should seen be from the lens of the demonetisation exercise , which punctured demand in the country. This short term transitory impact on inflation will go away once the economy gets adequate new currency in hand. In fact, the remonetisation till January 21 was to the tune of Rs 9 lakh crore against the demonetised currency of Rs 15 lakh crore. So, the impact on inflation was logical.



5) Slow Transmission Of Rates

The transmission of policy rates (almost 175 basis point cut in repo rate ) to actual lending rates since January 2015 hasn't taken place as banks are a bit reluctant to pass on the benefit to end consumer. They often cite slow growth in deposits and protection of margins, given the deteriorating asset quality, as the reasons for slow transmission. Any cut now in policy rates won't result in any big cuts in the lending rates. Many banks have already reduced interest rates recently because of the surplus deposits post demonetisation, which also resulted in them paring interest rates on fixed and bulk deposits.