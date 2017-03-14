SBI unveils one-time settlement scheme worth Rs 6,000 crore for tractor loans

Country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India on Tuesday announced a one-time settlement scheme worth Rs 6,000 crore for tractor and farm mechanisation loans.

The scheme is valid till March 31. More details on the offer are awaited.

One Time Settlement (OTS) announced for #Agriculture#Loans! Scheme valid until 31st March. Contact your branch for details & benefits. #SBIpic.twitter.com/ayVd8gcdHZ â State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 14, 2017

Last year, the bank announced the one-time settlement scheme of student loans in Kerala. The programme was applicable to loans of up to Rs 4 lakh which were NPAs as on the day of settlement and were valid up to April 30, 2016.

In May 2015 too, the bank announced its loan resolution week, asking borrowers with NPAs to try and work out a solution.

