Say hello to Sia, SBI's intelligent chat assistant who will answer your queries

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with its own Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot who will take care of customer queries by giving out information on SBI's range of products and services.

Sia, which is currently undergoing beta testing, said it is 'still learning' when asked a few questions. Please verify the information provided from other sources, it said.

SIA is designed to answer customer questions regarding home loans, education loans, car loans, personal loans, recurring deposit, term deposit, etc.

According to a NDTV Profit report, SBI had said that its new digital platforms like SBI inTouch are widely using bots and artificial intelligence such as IBM Watson, to perform a variety of jobs, especially in improving customer experience.

More than 80 per cent of the SBI's transactions are done in non-branch journeys, i.e. not touched by any SBI employee - only through machines, it said.

In March, HDFC Bank had announced the launch of an electronic virtual assistant (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot, for customer services.

Eva was India's first AI-based banking chatbot and can answer millions of customer queries across multiple channels instantly, HDFC Bank had said in a statement.

