SBI plans to raise up to $750 million loan from offshore market

Country's largest lender State Bank of India plans to raise up to $750 million (Rs 4835 crore) from international lenders to boost lending activities at its branches located outside India.



The bank is likely to opt for five-year loans, which could be priced at 100-125 basis points (bps) above the six-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), three sources told The Economic Times.

Currently, the six-month LIBOR stands around 1.46%.

The state-owned bank is rated investment grade in the overseas market, equivalent to the Indian economy's sovereign rating.

The ET report said about 10 bankers are engaged in processing the loan formalities.

An SBI spokesperson said in an email that the lender regularly raises foreign currency funds in order to support the balance sheet growth of its foreign offices.

Loans at the bank's foreign offices (excluding Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank credit) rose 12.60% year-on-year to about Rs 2.80 lakh crore in 2016-17.

The bank has about 50 foreign offices in 34 countries. The offices focus on India-related business.

In June 2017, the bank launched the country's largest qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 287.58 per equity share. The bank raised Rs 15,000 crore from domestic and foreign institutional investors

SBI aims to raise $1.5 billion capital in FY18.





