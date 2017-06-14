Ducati launches Monster 797 at Rs 7.77 lakhs, Multistrada 950 at Rs 12.60 lakhs in India

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati launched the Monster 797 and Mutistrada 950 motorcycle in India today. These new machines come at a time when the high-performance motorcycle segment is rising in India.

The new offering with the famous Monster moniker will be available for Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi) whereas the new Multistrada has a price tag of Rs 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi). Both models are the lowest powered versions of the respective models being sold in India.



The youngest Monster in the family



Ducati Monster 797 will feature the same naked street motorcycle design language its lineage is known for. This entry-level motorcycle runs on an 803 cc L-Twin cylinder Desmodromic air-cooled engine capable of producing 75 hp @ 8,250 rpm and 68.9 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine has an electronic fuel injection system, along with a 2-1 system exhaust with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, single stainless steel muffler with aluminium cover.



The motorcycle has a 6-speed transmission with chain drive. The chassis is a tubular Trellis frame with a front fork suspension and a monoshock suspension in the rear. Both front and rear brakes have Bosch ABS as standard equipment, making riding the motorcycle that much safer in the difficult conditions. The motorcycle has a comfortable wheelbase of 1,435 mm with the seat 805 mm high.



The Monster 797 has a big gas tank which can carry 16.5 litres of fuel at once. The beefed-up look owing to the big fuel tank is again part of the Monster legacy. It comes with an unlimited mileage warranty cover and the motorcycle has to be taken for servicing at 12,000 km or 12 months, whichever is earlier.

Multistrada for the road less taken



Ducati also launched the Multistrada 950 for riders looking for a motorcycle in the adventure-tourer segment. The entry-level motorcycle in the Multistrada family is powered by a 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta, L-Twin cylinder engine capable of producing 113 ponies at 9,000 rpm. The new Multistrada can produce 96.2 Nm torque at 7,750 rpm. It has a Bosch electronic fuel injection system and cylindrical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire.



Ducati Multistrada 950 also comes with a 6-speed gearbox and ABS as standard issue. On safety front, it comes equipped with the Ducati Safety Pack as an optional addition, which is a combination of Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and ABS, along with others.



Both Ducati Monster 797 and Multistrada 950 can be ordered with the Ducati Multimedia System. These will be available in India as Completely Built Unit (CBU) which will be imported from Thailand.

